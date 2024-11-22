Flying for the holidays? These foods are cleared to fly

If you’re spending the last few days before Thanksgiving prepping portions of the holiday feast, you’ll want to know what is cleared to take flight if you’re getting to a destination by plane.

The Transportation Security Administration said that 18.3 million people will pass through airports from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, or about 6% more passengers than last year.

The TSA said most, but not all foods that will land on the Thanksgiving dinner table can pass through a security checkpoint.

The simple guideline is — if it is solid it can go through a checkpoint. If it can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped or poured, and is more than 3.4 ounces, it needs to go into checked luggage.

Keep in mind, if a food item fits the “solid” guideline, it may still need some additional screening so the TSA suggests putting it in a carry-on bag, but make sure it is easily accessible and then remove the food item from the bag and place in a bin for screening.

Cleared for carry-on:

Baked goods - think cookies, cakes, brownies and pies.

Meats - Turkey, chicken, ham and steak which can be frozen, cooked or uncooked.

Stuffing - Cooked or uncooked in a box or bag

Casseroles

Mac ‘n Cheese

Fresh vegetables

Fresh Fruit

Candy

Spices

Packed in checked luggage

Cranberry sauce - either homemade or canned

Gravy - homemade or jarred/canned

Wine

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Preserves, jams or jellies

Maple syrup

If your food isn’t on the lists, you can always use the myTSA app that can help answer the question or reach out on X or Facebook at @AskTSA, or message the TSA by texting “Travel” to AskTSA or 275-872.

You will also want to make sure that you can safely transport the food, making sure that it remains safe to eat. Visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website for tips.





