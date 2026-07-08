Florida man, 84, accused of setting fire to ex-girlfriend after ending 42-year relationship

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida man is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend on fire inside a vehicle after the couple ended their 42-year relationship, authorities said.

According to Broward County online court records, Franklin Davis, 84, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested after the July 3 incident. He was charged with premeditated attempted murder; arson causing bodily harm; and criminal attempt, solicitation, and conspiracy to commit a capital felony, online records show.

The Sun Sentinel, citing an arrest report from the sheriff’s office, said that Davis and the woman -- who was not released -- spent part of July 3 together.

The report noted that Davis and the victim had been in a relationship for 42 years and lived with each other, but had recently broken up, according to the newspaper.

According to the sheriff’s office, Davis and the woman were arguing when they pulled up to a 7-Eleven in Oakland Park, WPLG reported. Davis was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the convenience store, according to the television station.

“During the argument, Davis suddenly produced a plastic bottle containing gasoline and poured it across the vehicle’s dashboard and front seats,” the report stated, citing the victim’s account. “Davis then used a red lighter to ignite the gasoline, causing the interior of the vehicle to erupt into flames while the victim remained seated in the rear driver’s side seat.”

Deputies said the woman suffered third-degree burns to her left leg, while Davis had burns on his hands and face, WPLG reported.

Both were taken to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale and then to a burn center in Miami, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Davis appeared in court on Monday in a wheelchair. His request for bond was denied by a Broward County judge, and Davis is being held at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, WPLG reported.

According to court records, the Broward County Public Defender’s Office is asking to be removed from the case. The office said it once represented the woman in an unrelated case, the Sun Sentinel reported.

because it once represented the victim in an unrelated manner.

Davis’ next scheduled appearance in court is July 14, online records show.

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