Caretaker accused of using stun gun on boy while breaking up fight

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama woman serving as a caretaker is accused of using a stun gun on a 14-year-old boy who was fighting with his 7-year-old brother, authorities said.

Belinda Boyington, 57, of Atmore, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated child abuse, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson, deputies responded to Boyington’s home at about 11:30 a.m. CST on Friday, WALA-TV reported.

The sheriff told the television station that Boyington was attempting to break up a fight between the teen and his sibling when she allegedly deployed the stun gun on the older boy. He suffered minor injuries, AL.com reported.

Boyington, described by the sheriff as the boys’ caretaker, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Boyington was released after posting bail on Monday, online records show.