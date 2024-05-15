Caitlin Clark scores 20 points in WNBA debut as Indiana Fever lose season opener

After a slow start, Caitlin Clark found her groove during her WNBA regular-season debut on Tuesday. But it was not enough to lead the Indiana Fever to victory.

Clark, a two-time women’s college basketball player of the year who led the University of Iowa to the NCAA tournament final the past two years, scored 20 points in the Fever’s season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Clark, the No. 1 pick in this year’s WNBA draft, led the Fever in scoring and played 32 minutes in her regular-season debut. She played at guard and was 5-for-15 from the floor, adding four 3-pointers. She was also 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and had a pair of steals and three assists.

Clark was plagued by foul trouble as she was whistled for four fouls, and she also committed 10 turnovers.

She was held scoreless in the first quarter and had only seven points at the half but heated up late.

Nalyssa Smith was the only other Indiana player to score in double figures, as she netted 13 points.

Her efforts were not enough to stop the Sun, who rolled to a 10-point halftime lead and put the game away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Indiana 27-14.

Forward DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut with 20 points. Three other players scored in double figures for the Sun -- Tyasha Harris and DiJonai Harris had 16 points apiece, while Alyssa Thomas added 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. It was the 12th triple-double of her career, ESPN reported.

It was the Suns’ first sellout for a home opener -- 8,910 tickets sold -- since their first game in Connecticut in 2003, ESPN reported.

