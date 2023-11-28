Trending

Bystander fatally shoots robbery suspect at Dollar General store

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
One of the robbery suspects later died at an area hospital.

Dollar General: A robbery suspect was fatally shot on Tuesday by a bystander at the store in Memphis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A robbery suspect was fatally shot on Tuesday by a bystander at a Dollar General store in western Tennessee, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Memphis Police Department said that three suspects entered the store on Winchester Road in Memphis at about 10:34 a.m. CST.

Police said that during the alleged robbery attempt, a bystander fired a shot from a weapon, striking one of the three suspects, WMC-TV reported.

According to police, the wounded suspect was taken to Region One Hospital in Memphis and later died from their injuries.

A second suspect fled the scene and is still at large, WHBQ-TV reported. A third suspect and the alleged shooter were detained, according to the television station.

According to police, no charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.

Latest trending news:

Most Read