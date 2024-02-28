Adele postpones Las Vegas residency shows over illness

Fans of Adele who may have plans to see her Las Vegas shows in March will need to make other plans.

The “Hello” singer has canceled some of the dates of her Las Vegas residency because she’s sick.

She shared the news on Instagram, writing “Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency.”

CNN reported that those with tickets will be sent information on when the shows will be rescheduled.

Adele has had problems with her voice as far back as 2011 when she had surgery for a hemorrhaged vocal cord. Then she had damaged vocal cords in 2017, telling fans that she would not be able to perform for her last two scheduled shows in London, People magazine reported.

“Weekends with Adele” began at the Colosseum Theatre at Caesars Palace in November 2022. It was scheduled to run through June 15. After the Vegas shows were over, she had plans of a European residence in Munich starting Aug. 2, CNN reported.













