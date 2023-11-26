3 of Palestinian descent shot near University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Three men of Palestinian descent were shot Saturday by the University of Vermont in Burlington, police say.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 6:30 p.m., Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said, according to The Associated Press. Murad said that investigators are searching for the shooter.

Each of the victims is 20 years old. Police say, according to WPTZ, that two are in stable condition and one has serious injuries.

Investigators say that preliminary information determined that the three were visiting a relative’s house in Burlington for Thanksgiving. They were walking on Prospect Street when they came face to face with a man with a handgun. The man fled the area after the shooting, according to the news station.

All three victims are of Palestinian descent. According to WPTZ, two are United States citizens and the other is a legal resident.

The motive is unclear. The names of the victims have not been released.

The FBI, according to CNN, said they were “prepared to investigate” the shooting.

“If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate,” Sarah Ruane, an FBI spokesperson based in Albany, New York, said in a statement obtained by the AP.

The White House said, according to the AP, that President Biden has been briefed on the shooting.

“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, said in a statement obtained by the AP. “My thoughts are with them and their families.”

“My deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families,” said Chief of Police Jon Murad, according to WPTZ. “In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven. But now that the victims are safe and receiving medical care, our next priority is identifying, locating, and apprehending the suspect. We’re working every investigatory angle on this case, and will continue to provide reliable, factual information to public while protecting the victims and our investigation. The fact is that we don’t yet know as much as we want to right now. But I urge the public to avoid making conclusions based on statements from uninvolved parties who know even less.”

“Violence of any kind against any person in our community is totally unacceptable and we will do everything in our power to find the perpetrator and hold them fully accountable. That there is an indication this shooting could have been motivated by hate is chilling, and this possibility is being prioritized in the BPD’s investigation. The City of Burlington has zero tolerance for hate crimes and will work relentlessly to bring the shooter to justice,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, according to the news outlet.