2 injured in shooting at Waffle House in Virginia; 2 suspects in custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Two people were wounded after a fight at a Waffle House in Virginia escalated into gunfire early Sunday, authorities said. Police said two suspects were in custody.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to a call about a large fight at a Waffle House on Wards Road in Lynchburg at about 2:58 a.m. EDT, WSET-TV reported.

As officers were en route to the restaurant, 911 calls were made about shots being fired, the television station reported.

Lynchburg Police said a second suspect, a 22-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. https://t.co/wmL5kSpK2A — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) April 22, 2024

Officers arriving at the scene discovered two people inside the restaurant with gunshot wounds, WDBJ-TV reported. Both were transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to the television station. In an update, police said a 30-year-old male was in stable condition, while a 74-year-old woman, who is a security officer, remained in critical condition, WSET reported.

Omarian Daquon Fitch, 21, of Lynchburg, allegedly drove away from the scene in a black Nissan sedan, according to the television station. He was arrested Sunday at about 5 p.m. after leading officers on a pursuit, WSLS-TV reported.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied building, property damage, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm with the city limits, according to the television station.

A second suspect, Shantia Kehlish Turpin, 22, of Lynchburg, was also arrested, WSLS reported. He was charged with accessory after the fact, felony eluding police and obstruction of justice, according to the television station.

“Lynchburg, I’m getting my thoughts together regarding the situation from last night,” Mayor Stephanie Reed wrote in a Facebook post. “This is now two weekends in a row. I’ll address it tomorrow because, honestly, today I am just so disheartened and disappointed. We will only do better when we choose to do better.”





