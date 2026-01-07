Taste of Belgium files for bankruptcy

CINCINNATI — Taste of Belgium has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The filing, which allows the restaurant to reorganize its finances while continuing operations, will not impact any of its remaining locations. Jean-Francois Flechet, the founder and owner of Taste of Belgium, said, our news partners at WCPCO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Taste of Belgium began as a waffle stand at Findlay Market in 2007 before expanding into a restaurant chain known for its Belgian cuisine.

“This is not about closing restaurants. It is about keeping them open,” Flechet said.

Flechet cited several challenges contributing to the restaurant’s financial difficulties, including the lasting effects of the pandemic, shifts in dining habits, rising inflation and changes in foot traffic downtown.

The chain currently operates three locations at Rookwood, The Banks, and Findlay Market.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group