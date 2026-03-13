Strong gusty winds expected across region today

DAYTON, OH — UPDATE @ 2:35 A.M.
A High Wind Warning has been issued for most of the region from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. today.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for Butler and Warren counties.
-INITIAL STORY-
High winds will be a big problem for the Miami Valley today.
We find ourselves sandwiched between a strong area of low pressure to our north and high pressure to our southeast.
The combination will be gradient winds gusting to over 60 MPH at times today.
The worst of the wind will be felt from this morning into the early afternoon hours.
Gusts of 50-60 MPH are likely during that timeframe.
A few gusts may exceed 60 MPH.
Winds will relax a bit by evening, but gusts over 40 MPH remain possible through around sunset.
Expect spotty power outages to occur today as a result of downed trees.
Take time to secure any loose items outside your home.
