Statewide Missing Persons alert issued for Ohio woman after being picked up from nursing home

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A statewide missing persons alert has been issued for a Fulton County woman after she was picked up from a nursing home without being signed out.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide missing adult alert Saturday morning for 75-year-old Karen Clausen.

Clausen was last seen on Friday, June 6, at 10 a.m. when she was picked up from her nursing facility in the 200 block of Munson Rd in Swanton without being signed out by staff.

She suffers from dementia and is diabetic, and does not have her medication, according to law enforcement.

She is a white female with gray hair and green eyes. She is five feet five inches tall and weighs 240 lbs.

Clausen was picked up in a blue 2019 Nissan Rogue with Ohio plate number 937ZTM.

The vehicle was last seen on a license plate reader in the area of N Dixie Hwy at 475 in Perrysburg, Ohio, after 11 a.m. on Friday.

If you see the adult or the vehicle, call 911 or contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office directly at 419-335-4010.

