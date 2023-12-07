What potential Amtrak expansion could do to state’s economy, non-profit says

OHIO — The new Amtrak expansion could bring changes to the state’s economy.

Non-profit organization All Aboard Ohio says this expansion will provide hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to the state’s economy.

On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation announced that the Corridor ID Program and Ohio have been slated for four major passenger rail service routes.

Dayton, Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati will receive planning grants to expand passenger routes using an existing Amtrak corridor.

These grants are part of the first of three phases that include planning, engineering, and construction.

The expansion could provide more than 200 jobs, $12 to $16 million in earnings, and over $900,000 in tax revenue in just one year.

“We were very fortunate to get four of the routes. Here in Ohio, there were 92 applicants, they only chose 40. So, we got kind of a disproportionately large amount of attention here in the Ohio area,” All Aboard Ohio Director John Easterly said.

As part of the expansion, All Abord Ohio will be planning a “Whistle Stop Tour” to explain the findings in all four cities, in 2024.

