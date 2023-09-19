US Treasury Secretary says too soon to gauge economic impacts of UAW strike

DETROIT — United Auto Workers remain on strike against the three major automakers this morning.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin said Monday it’s too early to gauge the economic impacts of the UAW strike.

“I think it’s premature to be making forecasts about what it means for the economy,” she said. “It would depend very much on how long the strike lasts.”

The UAW is looking for a 36% raise over four years as well as job and cost of living protections.

They rejected offers from Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler’s parent company, Stellantis, centered around a 20% pay raise.

Works from three plants are involved in the strike, including the Stellantis plant in Toledo.

“We didn’t want to, but we were left with no choice,” said Carlina Mayberry. “It’s grueling because you know, we’re out there basically telling them these are the people in the community that, um, that support us. And they don’t want us out here either, but we’re doing what we have to do.”

Workers at the GM plants in Missouri and the Ford Plant in Wayne, Michigan are also striking.

