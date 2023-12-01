Up to $1 million in fur coats, clothing stolen from Ohio hotel

TOLEDO — Police are investigating a burglary where multiple suspects allegedly stole up to $1 million worth of fur coats and clothing from a hotel in Northwestern Ohio, according to Toledo’s WTOL11 and the Toledo Blade.

On Thursday, Toledo police were dispatched to the Hampton Inn on Secor Road on reports of the burglary.

Day Furs rented a banquet room in the hotel to sell items at a local event, WTOL reported.

Police were told that a suspect broke into the room and took clothing and furs.

Surveillance video shows three suspects making several trips into the banquet room to steal the clothing, WTOL reported.

One suspect parked a vehicle behind the hotel at 5:14 a.m., then smashed the exterior window to the banquet room and stole a “truckload” of fur coats and accessories, according to the Toledo Police Department.

About 2 hours later, the video shows the suspects returning to steal more items.

At 7:34 a.m., the suspects went through the same window and stole another “truckload” of fur coats, police said.

A Day Furs employee told police the loss was between $500,000 and $1 million.

The Toledo police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call or text Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

