Unmarked police vehicle stolen while Ohio detective was on break

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An unmarked police vehicle was stolen while a Columbus Division of Police detective was on break Wednesday night.

Police said the Hyundai Elantra was reportedly locked and in the parking lot of a Skyline Chili in Columbus at the time it was stolen, our news partners at WBNS reported.

The preliminary investigation indicates that surveillance video showed three suspects approaching the car.

One of the suspects allegedly broke the driver-side window with what appears to be a screwdriver.

The report says the suspect is then seen climbing through the window and driving away.

The car was recovered Thursday afternoon in the Hilltop neighborhood on South Oakley Ave.

No guns or bulletproof vests were inside the car when it was stolen, but a gun belt, laptop, and other city-issued property were listed as stolen, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

