‘United States will stand with Israel;’ Ohio lawmakers react to Iran’s drone strikes toward Israel

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers spoke out in support of Israel condemning Iran after it launched several drones toward Israel on Saturday.

The attack marked the first time Iran had ever launched a direct military assault on Israel, the AP reported.

On Sunday, Israel said its systems were able to thwart about 99% of over 300 drones and missiles that were launched from Iran.

Israel reopened its airspace on Sunday, according to the AP.

Dayton-area Congressman Mike Turner, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, spoke about the attacks on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

“Certainly, this is an escalation,” he said. “I think John Kirby is wrong to be able to say we don’t want an escalating um uh conflict. It is already escalating, and the administration needs to respond.”

Turner called on the Biden Administration to take the attack seriously, in a social media post.

“Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel. While Israel’s missile defense system proved effective in protecting its citizens from a barrage of incoming fire, the Biden Administration must take this attack seriously.

Rep. Dave Joyce, Ohio’s 14th Congressional District, said the United States must back its strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel.

“The U.S. must back our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel, as they defend itself against the attacks by Iran. I strongly urge the Biden Administration & Congress to immediately ensure that Israel has the necessary resources to defend itself against these attacks.”

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, said the attack on Israel “merits a strong response.”

“Iran has been on offense since they took Americans hostages in 1979 and they have not let up. Their long-awaited unwarranted attack on Israel merits a swift response and any appeasement by our current administration is not appropriate in any way.”

Rep. Greg Landsman, Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, called on the world to put an end to Iran’s terror.

“Iran will continue to cause chaos until the world puts an end to its terror. Iran is Hamas. Hamas is Iran. The same is true of Hezbollah & other terror groups in the Middle East. All w/ support from Russia, North Korea & China. There will be peace when this chaos & terror end.”

