Strong, damaging winds knock college student off feet

LEXINGTON, Kentucky — A University of Kentucky student was practically blown away during Tuesday’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service has since reported that a tornado touched down west of Lexington in Nelson County.

Video captured by a student shows another student being knocked over by high winds on campus.

The student behind the video said their peer didn’t appear to have serious injuries.

The University of Kentucky closed its campus and canceled classes Tuesday.

