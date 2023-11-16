State Fire Marshal wants safety to be the ‘centerpiece’ of Thanksgiving meal

COLUMBUS — The State Fire Marshal is asking people to make safety the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving meal this year.

>>‘This is our home;’ Some still not satisfied after city holds town hall over water quality concerns

There are around 1,400 home cooking fires reported to U.S. fire departments on Thanksgiving Day alone, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

That’s more than three times the daily average.

“More cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, and it’s not hard to see why,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “Between cleaning, taking care of children, and cooking multiple dishes at a time, there’s no shortage of distractions in and around the kitchen. Staying alert and paying attention to what you’re cooking can go a long way in ensuring those distractions don’t have tragic consequences.”

>>Fund set up to support victims of deadly Ohio bus crash

The State Fire Marshal says these steps can be taken to keep you and your families safe:

Do not leave any cooking area unattended.

Set a timer as a reminder of the food you are preparing.

Maintain a “kid-free zone” of three feet around the stove or areas where hot food or drinks are being prepared.

Keep paper towels and napkins away from hot surfaces.

Keep deep-fried turkey cooking out of the garage, away from your home, and wooden structures.

Before frying a turkey, place it in the fryer and cover it with water to determine the exact amount of oil you will need to prevent a fire caused by overflow.

Have an appropriate fire extinguisher handy.

If the situation becomes more serious, evacuate, and call 911.

“Many wonderful holiday celebrations this time of year can be ruined by fires that are most often preventable, so it’s important to remain vigilant and stay safe in the kitchen,” Reardon said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Prevention Bureau created a ‘Preventing Kitchen Fires’ video to help keep Ohioans safe.

To view the video, visit this website.

©2023 Cox Media Group