Neighbors voicing distrust local over water testing prompt town hall

PIQUA — People in Miami County are taking their concerns about the city's water directly to city, county and state leaders Wednesday evening.

Piqua residents have raised concerns about their health ever since lithium batteries were burned in the area starting in 2018.

In September, the Ohio EPA and Regional Air Pollution Control Agency inspected the site after several complaints, the company conducting the battery burning agreed to leave by November.

