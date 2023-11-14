‘I don’t trust the water;’ Neighbors voice distrust over testing after battery burning controversy

PIQUA, Miami County — A group of community members in Piqua do not trust the recent water quality test results distributed by the city.

The water in Piqua has been deemed safe to drink, bathe in, and cook with after a series of tests were conducted by a local water plant, according to a press release issued by the city.

Piqua residents have been concerned for their health ever since lithium batteries were burned in the area.

“These are crimes against humanity. These are crimes against the environment,” Piqua resident Tammy Nebes said.

Firefighters used the city’s old water treatment plant as a training facility to burn the batteries.

“It stopped and that was our goal,” Piqua resident Debbie Stein said.

The community has been worried about the chance of chemicals in the air, soil, and water as thick black smoke was frequently released at the facility.

“Who’s going to test that? How are we going to know?” Nebes said.

With help from the Ohio EPA and an independent sampling and testing company called WSP Global Inc., the city tested the water for 28 metals and anions.

Some people don’t trust the results, as the city issued a press release instead of their actual findings.

“We’d like to see the data the report from the water testing…There’s still so much that’s unknown. And the water this could take years to figure out,” Stein said.

“I don’t trust the water…EPA took months to address East Palestine,” Piqua resident Alisha Lang said.

The city cited a “small group” of community members who have expressed concerns about contamination in their statement.

“We’re a small group but we’re pretty powerful and all we’re concerned about is getting the truth,” Stein said.

Until the city makes the results completely available, the group will not trust it.

“It’s like they think that okay, we the EPA says your water safe. Forget about it. Go on with your lives. This isn’t going to happen,” Nebes said.

The city said they will also be conducting tests on soil and groundwater. The Ohio EPA will test the air for any contaminants.

These results will be released at the community open house Wednesday night.

