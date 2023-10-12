Ohio EPA: Piqua lithium-ion battery burning a ‘nuisance’; Fire dept. not on scene for burning

PIQUA — A newly obtained site inspection report by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency details the violations involving the burning of lithium-ion batteries in Piqua.

The Ohio EPA and Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) performed an inspection of the Energy Safety Response Group (ESRG) facility after complaints about the open burning of lithium-ion batteries.

The Ohio EPA determined the lithium-ion battery testing performed by ESRG was beyond the scope of the permissions the City of Piqua was granted.

The agency also noted that the permission was submitted by the Piqua Fire Department but the fire department was not on scene for the burning.

The report further outlines the Ohio environmental laws the facility was in violation of that caused the Ohio EPA to order testing to be halted in September.

When it comes to air quality, the agency said they received 17 complaints including one from a neighboring business.

In July 2023, the ESRG performed an activity that caused the business said caused them to shut down for the day.

“Due to the number of complaints and photographs obtained, Ohio EPA and RAPCA have determined that ESRG caused a nuisance,” the report states.

The Ohio EPA then listed violations surrounding the facility’s wastewater.

The agency said wastewater collection holding tanks were installed without a proper permit.

The ESRG was asked to submit a permit and if the tanks were not being used to dispose of them properly.

The Ohio EPA said that ESRG will vacate the site within the next 60 days.

The Ohio EPA said that ESRG will vacate the site within the next 60 days.

They also added they terminated Piqua's current Open Burning Permission at the city's request, but the site may still be used for other fire training in the future.

















