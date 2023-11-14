Test results reveal City of Piqua’s water safe for consumption

PIQUA — The City of Piqua has released the results of a series of tests of the city’s drinking water.

Test results received from the city’s drinking water plant confirm its water is safe for drinking, bathing, and cooking, the city posted on its website.

The results from water sources in the area also show no concerning levels of contamination.

The tests were conducted with input from the Ohio EPA.

News Center 7 has been reporting since September about the concerns of people in Piqua about the air and their drinking water due to the burning of lithium-ion batteries at the city’s old water treatment plant by the fire department.

The fire department said the department was using the training to prepare firefighters for things that affect firefighters when they go to respond to fires.

The city announced on social media back on Sept. 22 that Energy Storage Response Group, LLC agreed to “immediately cease operations at the Piqua Public Safety Training Center” and “vacate the site in the next 60 days.”

These water samples were taken for 28 metals and anions the city’s three drinking water sources.

All available results will be released to the public on Nov. 15 at a community open house at the Fort Piqua Plaza in the Ulysses S. Grant Room starting at 5 p.m.

