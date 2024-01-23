Social worker accused of having sex with 13-year-old client found competent to stand trial

COLUMBUS — A 24-year-old licensed social worker accused of having sex with a teenage client was found competent to stand trial on Monday.

Payton Shires was arrested in October 2023 on charges of having unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to our news partner at WBNS.

Shire is accused of having sex multiple times with a 13-year-old client she was counseling.

The victim’s mother found messages between Shires and her son, asking him if his mother “had seen the videos or messages.” The phone was turned over to the police, WBNS reported.

Shires reportedly admitted to having sex with the teen on a three-way call between her, the teen’s mother, and detectives.

Weeks later, Shires was arrested again after showing up at the victim’s home with a gun, according to court records.

Records say that she was yelling that she wanted to kill herself and the victim’s mother.

The teen’s mother filed a lawsuit against Shires’ employer, the National Youth Advocate Program, saying the organization was negligent in hiring Shires because she wasn’t competent to perform her duties. The mother and her son are seeking at least $50,000 in damages.













