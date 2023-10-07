Ohio social worker accused of having sex with 13-year-old client

COLUMBUS — A licensed social worker involved in counseling juveniles in Ohio is being accused of allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old boy.

The Columbus Division of Police SWAT team took Payton Shires, 24, into custody Friday, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

She’s been charged with one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Shires was accused of having sex multiple times with the teen, who was a client assigned to her for counseling. Police said she was formally employed by the National Youth Advocate Program.

The teen’s mother called police in late September after finding text messages between her son and Shires, according to court records obtained by WBNS. In the messages, she reportedly asked the teen if he had “deleted the videos,” and if his mom had seen them or the messages.

Detectives found a video on the teen’s phone that showed him and Shires having sex and engaging in other sexual acts around the city of Columbus.

Shires allegedly admitted to having sex with the teen while on a call with the teen’s mother and detectives, WBNS reported.

Shires appeared in court Friday and had her bond set at $500,000. She remains booked in the Franklin County Corrections Center.

