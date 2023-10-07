Ohio lawmakers react to deadly Hamas attack on Israel

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers are speaking out following the deadly attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine said he and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine were extending their “deepest sympathies to the victims and their families of the unprovoked attack on Israel.”

“We offer our support to the people of Israel and condemn this unjustified act by Hamas,” DeWine said.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted echoed DeWine’s sentiments.

“Hamas has been long designated as a terrorist organization and it has not attacked Israel, one of our best allies. Prayers for those who have been impacted by this violence. America should support our friends in Israel,” Husted wrote on social media.

The attacks killed at least 70 people.

Senator Sherrod Brown took to social media to condemn the actions of the militant group.

“I condemn the horrific, unprovoked attacks on the Israeli people. These acts of terrorism, on a holy day, are an affront to human rights and our shared values of peace and democracy,” Brown said.

Congressman Jim Jordan said he’s continuing to pray for the people of Israel.

“America stands with Israel today and every day. It must defend itself against these Hamas terrorists,” Jordan wrote.

