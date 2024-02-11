Shots fired investigation leads to man arrested on multiple drug related charges

UNION CITY, Indiana — A man was arrested for multiple drug-related charges following a shots fire investigation in Union City.

Officers from the Union City Police Department, Winchester Police Department, and Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of multiple shots fire in the 1400 block of Taylor Street.

Officers found a vehicle with shell casing nearby, and a K9 unit from the Winchester Police Department was able to track the scent from the scene to a residence in the 400 block of North Jackson Pike.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Union City Special Entry Tactical Team (SETT) was activated. Officers seized a handgun and a “substantial quantity of methamphetamine” according to a statement from the Union City Police Department.

Jordan Raines, a resident of Union City, Indiana, was arrested and booked into the Randolph County Sheriff’s Jail.

Rains is facing multiple charges including Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

