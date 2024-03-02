Shot fired through Kroger window in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Shoppers will see more police officers at an Ohio Kroger after someone shot through the store’s window.

>>Woman beaten unconscious, put in car and driven away from Dayton gas station found alive

Cincinnati Police officers responded after a security guard reported that a gunshot was fired into the store around 8 p.m. Thursday night at 100 E. Court Street, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The bullet got caught in a t-shirt on a rack directly in front of the store’s window.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are looking through security footage to find a suspect.

©2024 Cox Media Group