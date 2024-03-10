School district tells student to remove American flag on his truck, reverses decision

ST. LEON, Indiana — A school district in Indiana told a student to remove the flag on his truck, but has since reversed their decision, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Cameron Blasek, a senior at Eastern Central High School in St. Leon, Indiana fastened the American Flag on the back of his Dodge truck earlier this summer and displays it every day.

“The flag itself represents this country, this beautiful country that we live in,” Blasek said. “It also represents the people who fought their lives for it. And I think that’s a really hard thing to talk about, but I think it’s a big thing.”

The flag abides by the U.S. flag code, and Blasek said he has had it displayed on his truck every day when he goes to school.

On Thursday, Blasek was pulled aside by his counselor and vice principal. He was told he needed to remove the flag from the back of the truck because it was a violation of school rules.

Blasek said school officials told him it could lead to other students flying flags “that are seen as offensive.”

“Honestly, I was shocked,” he said. “I read through the… 2023-2024 Handbook, and the word ‘flag’ wasn’t even mentioned in the parking lot or driving section. The only section it’s mentioned in is the flag-twirling section.”

Blasek chose to keep the flag on his truck, and several other students showed up to school with American flags on their vehicles.

“There was a huge support group there that believed and stood for the same thing that I did. I was kind of shocked by that,” Blasek said.

Principal Tom Black sent a note to parents Friday afternoon to “offer clarification” and “address recent concerns and confusions.”

“I am pleased to inform you that we are allowing the display of the U.S. flag by students in the parking lot,” the letter stated.

Black clarified in an email to WCPO that “No high school staff member or administrators stated or insinuated that the US Flag was offensive, nor has there ever been a complaint received about the US Flag.”

“The US Flag is displayed in the front of our school and in every classroom. We begin each day with the Pledge of Allegiance. Clearly, we do not consider the US Flag offensive. Friday morning, after consulting with other administrators, we determined that we would allow the US Flag to be displayed, and would prohibit other flags if they were determined to be offensive,” Black said.

The American flag has been politicized in recent years. A YouGov poll shows far less Democrats (49%) have a “very positive view” of the American flag compared to Republicans (83%)

The whole incident is going viral on social media, and a Twitter account @LibsofTikTok picked it up, where it now has five million views.

“I was pretty surprised by that,” Christopher Blasek, Cameron’s father said.

There are veterans in the Blasek family, and Cameron is considering serving in the military after graduation this spring.

