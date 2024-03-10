Kelce brothers to host ‘New Heights’ podcast at alma mater

CINCINNATI — Jason and Travis Kelce are bringing their podcast “New Heights” to their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

The live show was announced on the jumbotron during the UC men’s basketball game on Saturday.

WCPO-9 reported that the show is scheduled for Thursday, April 11 at the Nippert Stadium.

“News Heights” social media posted that more information will be released soon.

The podcast launched in 2022 and it recaps moments from their personal lives, the NFL highlights, and more.

The announcement for the upcoming live show comes just 5 days after Jason Kelce retired from his 13-season NFL career.

