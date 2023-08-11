SCAM ALERT: Ohioans warned of phone scams regarding cemetery, funeral services

COLUMBUS — The State Commerce Department is warning Ohioans about a phone scam regarding cemetery and funeral services.

Criminals are using obituaries to find information about dead person’s loved ones and pretending to be a funeral home or cemetery representative to obtain their financial information, a spokesperson said.

“It’s an awful scam that targets families when they’re most vulnerable after losing a loved one,” said Daphne Hawk, Superintendent of the Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing. “We want Ohio cemeteries and funeral homes to be aware of this potential scam and let the families they serve to know your process. We have resources on how to handle such scams and what to do if you understandably fall for one, too. All that information is in our alert.”

If people receive a call that sounds suspicious, they should call the funeral home or cemetery, according to the spokesperson.

The Division says it is aware of at least one registered Ohio cemetery being affected by a scam.

It also registers more than 4,100 cemeteries.

