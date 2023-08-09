SCAM ALERT: Area police department warns of phone call scams

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is warning community members that a new scam is circulating.

Scammers are identifying themselves as Beavercreek Police Officers and are asking people to return their phone calls to phone numbers other than the official contact information, according to the police department.

Beavercreek Police Department’s phone number is 937-426-1225. Any other call requesting a reply to a different number is a scam.

They remind people that the department will always use this phone number as the primary way to get in contact with an officer.

Additionally, the department will never request money, money orders, gift cards, cashier’s check or any other form of payment via phone call.

The department encourages people to reach out if they feel like they are a victim of a scam.





