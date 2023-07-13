Richmond Community Schools appoints new head of RCS police department

RICHMOND — The Richmond Community School board has announced its new police chief.

Rick Thalls Junior was appointed to lead the RCS Police Department, Richmond Community Schools announced on social media.

Chief Thalls gave an overview and outline of the safety and security measures already in place for students, staff, and families at Wednesday’s school board work session.

The first day of school for students at Richmond Community Schools is August 10.

