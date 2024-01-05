RECALL ALERT: Kitten, puppy food recall expanded to Ohio

OHIO — A pet food company has expanded its recall on several lot numbers of kitten and puppy food.

Blue Ridge Beef has expanded its recall to additional lot numbers, some of which have been sold in Ohio, according to the FDA.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Recall Alert: Blue Ridge Beef recalls pet food products sold in 7 states

Due to the contamination of Salmonella and Listeria, the recall now includes all lot numbers and used by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224 of:

2lb log of Kitten Grind UPC 8 54298 00101 6

2lb log of Kitten Mix UPC 8 54298 00143 6

2lb log of Puppy Mix UPC 8 54298 00169 6

The lot numbers are found on silver tabs at the end of tubs.

Salmonella and Listeria can affect animals eating the products and pose a threat to humans who handle the contaminated pet product, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact, according to the FDA.

Pets with Salmonella and Listeria infections may be lethargic, vomit, have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and have a fever. Some pets may only have a fever, abdominal pain, and a decreased appetite, according to the FDA.

>>TRENDING: DeWine signs executive order banning gender transition surgeries for minors in Ohio

Contact your veterinarian if your pet has consumed these recalled products and has these symptoms.

According to the FDA, pets that are infected, but are otherwise healthy, may be carriers and could infect other animals or humans.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea or bloody diarrhea

Abdominal cramping

Fever

Rarely, Salmonella can show more serious symptoms such as:

Arterial infections

Endocarditis

Arthritis

Muscle pain

Eye irritation

Urinary tract symptoms

If you experience these symptoms after having contact with the recalled products, contact your healthcare provider.

The FDA reported that no illnesses have been reported.

The original recall took place on Dec. 15, 2023, after the firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that one lot of each of the products was sampled and tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria, according to the FDA.

>> Road crews treating roads ahead of this weekend’s potential winter weather

Anyone who bought these products should contact Blue Ridge Beef by emailing blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a refund.

The products should be destroyed so that no children, pets, or wildlife can access them. It should not be resold or donated. Any containers that had the products in them should be sanitized.

©2024 Cox Media Group