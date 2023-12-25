Recall Alert: Blue Ridge Beef recalls pet food products sold in 7 states

A pet food company is recalling several lot numbers of its kitten and puppy food.

According to the FDA, Blue Ridge Beef voluntarily recalled two-pound logs of its Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix and Puppy Mix pet foods due to Salmonella and Listeria contamination. The lot numbers for all three recalled products are N24 1114 to N24 1224. The lot numbers are found on silver tabs at the end of the tubes.

>> Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas Day in the Miami Valley

The recalled products were primarily sold at retail stores in seven states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The recall comes after the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services notified the company that a lot of each product was sampled and tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

>> 1 person taken to hospital after crash early Monday morning

The FDA says the contamination presents risks for the pet eating the food and the human handling it.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported so far.

Anyone who bought these products is urged to contact Blue Ridge Beef by emailing blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com to obtain a refund.

The products should be destroyed in a way that no children, pets or wildlife can access. It should not be resold or donated. Any containers that had the products in them should be sanitized.

©2023 Cox Media Group