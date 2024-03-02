Recall Alert: 93K pounds of raw meat recalled due to possible contamination, some shipped to Ohio

OHIO — More than 93,000 pounds of raw meat products, some shipped to Ohio restaurants, have been recalled due to possible contamination.

MF Meats, of Falconer, New York, recalled the products including various meat cuts and ground meat cuts and ground meats of beef, pork sausage, and veal, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The company says it may have been contaminated with non-food grade mineral seal oil, which is not approved for use in meat processing.

Health officials say they received four complaints from restaurants reporting a chemical taste in the meat products.

There have been no confirmed illnesses related to the recall, FSIS said.

MF Meats produced the raw meats from Nov. 26, 2023, through Feb. 16, 2024.

“The products display Julian dates of 330-365 (November 26-December 31) and 1-47 (January 1-February 16),” said the FSIS.

The recalled products were shipped to restaurants in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

FSIS is concerned that some recalled meats could still be in restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve those products, and to throw them away or return them.

To view the product list, visit this website.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Doug Neckers, President, MF Meats, at 716-483-4050 or by email.

