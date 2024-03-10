Police searching for 26-year-old Indiana man believed to be in danger

FISHERS, Indiana — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 26-year-old Indiana man.

The Fishers Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacob Ikerd who was last seen on Saturday, March 6 at 10:04 p.m.

Police say Ikerd is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Ikerd is missing from Fishers, Indiana which is 21 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Fishers Police need your help in locating a missing endangered adult. 26 year old Jacob Timothy-Tracey Ikerd was last...





