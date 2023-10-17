OSHP issues nearly 400 speeding violations as part of 6-state trooper project

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) issued hundreds of speeding citations as part of a six-state trooper project earlier this month.

State troopers joined forces with state police from both Indiana and Pennsylvania to focus on speed, safety belts, and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70 from October 6-8, an OSHP spokesperson said.

Nearly 400 speeding violations were issued as well as 31 safety belt violations and there were five OVI arrests by Ohio troopers.

In total, there were over 500 speeding violations, 38 citations for not wearing a seat belt, and 16 OVI arrests among the three states that participated.

The six-state trooper project also includes Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, and West Virginia State Police.

To find the full results, visit this webpage.

