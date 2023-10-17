Large police presence in Dayton following I-75 chase

DAYTON — There is a large police presence in Dayton following a chase on Interstate 75 early Tuesday morning.

Springboro police officers were chasing a suspected vehicle from I-75 in Warren County around 1:30 a.m. The chase went through Montgomery County and ended up in Dayton.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 officers the chase ended on Wright Avenue and E Fourth Street.

Officers remain at the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

