Ohio Statehouse to host annual holiday celebration Monday

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Statehouse will host its annual holiday festival and tree lighting Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Statehouse.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Various holiday-themed activities will be available for attendees to enjoy. Some of those include activity tables, complimentary cookies, dance performances, and choirs, the spokesperson said.

Ohio Governor and First Lady Mike and Fran DeWine will kick off the night with a tree-lighting ceremony and introduce Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Once the event begins, everyone will be free to roam the Atrium, Rotunda, and ground floor for a chance to meet local mascots and experience entertainment.

Multiple state organizations will run an assortment of craft tables throughout the Statehouse.

Entertainment will take place throughout the night in the Atrium and Museum Gallery:

Columbus Children’s Choir at 5:00 p.m. in the Atrium

OhioDance at 5:45 p.m. in the Atrium

K-9 Demonstration by Ohio State Highway Patrol at 5:45 p.m. in the Museum Gallery

JG Company of John Glenn High School at 6:10 p.m. in the Museum Gallery

All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir at 6:35 p.m. in the Museum Gallery

Pickerington High School Chamber Strings at 7 p.m. in the Museum Gallery

Drake Dance Academy from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Atrium

Those who attend will be able to park in the Statehouse’s underground parking garage, the spokesperson said.

