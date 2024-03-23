Ohio man indicted for sexually exploiting toddler on Snapchat

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown man has been indicted for sexually exploiting a toddler and sharing it on Snapchat.

31-year-old Daveion Wright was indicted on March 20 by a federal grand Jury, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment, at least five times in January 2024, Wright sexually exploited a 2-year-old and shared it on Snapchat.

Wright has also been charged locally. Those charges are pending. Sexually exploiting a minor is a federal crime punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison.

Wright is currently being held in Butler County Jail.

Law enforcement officials ask members of the public who may have more information to call the FBI at 513-979-8821.

