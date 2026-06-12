Community group planning to take legal action over Piqua data center plans

PIQUA — A community group is planning to take legal action against the Piqua City Council’s approval of a data center project.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the group, Save Piqua, said they were not adequately heard during the approval process and cites concerns about environmental and economic impacts for the city.

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The Piqua City Council has already approved the data center project for a property in the city.

>>RELATED: I-TEAM: Data centers, water, and secrets: Companies using NDAs to hide their names, water usage

As previously reported, News Center 7 doesn’t know the company behind this project yet because of a non-disclosure agreement that the I-Team found out about.

Save Piqua’s primary concerns include potential impacts on local waterways, light pollution, electrical costs, air quality, and short and long-term property values.

On Thursday, dozens of people gathered to plan strategies on how to stop the development.

Cree St. Meyer, a leader of Save Piqua, said he is optimistic about the group’s efforts.

“At the end of this, this will be a positive thing for our town and our county,” Meyer said.

>>RELATED: ‘We’ve been ignored;’ Community gathers for another protest against data center plans in Piqua

Save Piqua got a lawyer and plans to file a lawsuit.

They hope to get an injunction soon to stop production.

“I would say that has a lot to do with the generations that come after all of us,” Meyer said.

During the meeting, Karl Beck, a Piqua resident, expressed support for the data center, calling it an economic driver.

“I have compassion for them, I know they mean well, that is the truth,” Beck said. “It’s not a data center that can use it for bad, it’s, it’s a people issue.”

Katie Koehler Wagner, a Piqua resident and guest speaker at the meeting, said elected leaders should attend such meetings to listen to voters’ concerns.

Wagner urged continued advocacy, citing concerns about a potential expansion of the data center.

“We need to keep pushing, we need to keep pushing, because they’re going to expand,” Wagner said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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