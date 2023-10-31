Missing 15-year-old Ohio girl believed to be in Dayton area

WILLARD — A Statewide Endangered Missing Child Advisory has been for a 15-year-old girl and law enforcement believes she could be in the Dayton area.

Anna Stover, 15, was last seen in the City of Willard around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 28, in the 500 block of S. Myrtle Avenue, the police department.

She is believed to be possibly in the Dayton area.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety because Anna requires medication and is believed to be running out, according to the department.

She is listed as 5′4″, 145 pounds, with black hair, and blue eyes. Anna also has a double-pierced nose and a small heart tattoo on her right ankle. She was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If anyone has seen her, they asked to call 911 or the Willard Police Department at (419) 933-2561.

