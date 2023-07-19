Massage parlor near Columbus under investigation for illegal activity

PICKERINGTON — A massage parlor near Columbus is under investigation for being suspected of operating as a front for illegal activity.

Multiple warrants were served at Massage Experts saying it acted as a front for human trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering, according to an Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesperson.

“The search warrant was the result of an investigation over the past eight months,” Pickerington Police wrote on social media.

In addition to searching the massage parlor, detectives also searched a private Pickerington residence, the Ohio AG’s Office said.

The Pickerington Police and four other law enforcement agencies served simultaneous search warrants.

