Man dead after stealing Ohio sheriff’s office cruiser, shooting

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY — A man is dead, and an Ohio sheriff’s deputy is hurt after an incident involving a shooting and car crash Sunday night, according to Cleveland TV stations WJW-8 and WEWS-5.

>> Person killed after being hit by train in Dayton; investigation underway

Tuscarawas Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 8th Street Northeast and Fair Avenue on reports that a car crashed into the house just after 9 p.m.

When a deputy arrived, they noticed a man trying to leave the scene, both stations reported.

According to WEWS-5, the man got into the deputy’s cruiser on the passenger side and a struggle ensued.

Eventually, shots were fired, both stations reported.

>> Woman suffers life threatening injuries, man in custody after Harrison Township shooting

The deputy was injured in the hand and leg, but it is unclear how they were hurt in the struggle.

The suspect then drove off in the cruiser and crashed into a parked car near Tell Street and East High Avenue, both stations reported.

The man was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead, both stations reported.

Information on what caused the man’s death was not immediately available.

>> 1 adult, 3 juveniles injured after crash in Dayton

“This was an extremely confusing scene that encompassed three crime scenes: where the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the home; where the deputy encountered the suspect and the struggle ensued and where shots were fired; and where the suspect crashed the sheriff cruiser. Details are sketchy at this time,” Sheriff Orvis Campbell said in a release.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has taken over the investigation into this incident, both stations reported.

The injured deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

©2024 Cox Media Group