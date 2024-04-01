1 adult, 3 juveniles injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple people were injured after a crash in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to respond to the crash in the area of N. James H McGee Blvd. and Hoover Ave after a car hit a pole, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department confirmed. The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m.

One adult and three juveniles were injured in the crash, the spokesperson said. Their ages were not known.

