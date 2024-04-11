Man arrested after stealing thousands in cigarettes at Ohio convenience store

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — An Ohio man was arrested last week after police said he stole thousands of dollars in cigarettes.

Rocky River police said around 12:30 p.m. on April 2, officers responded to a theft at a Hilliard Boulevard convenience store, WOIO reported.

>> Invasive pest detected in Ohio; Quarantine starts today for several counties

Officers learned that a truck was parked making deliveries to the store, and while the driver was away, the suspect took about 30 cartons of cigarettes, according to WOIO. They are valued at just under $3,000.

A 58-year-old Cleveland man was arrested by detectives the next day.

©2024 Cox Media Group