Man accused of killing Ohio woman, son, competent to stand trial

CINCINNATI — A judge has ruled the man accused of killing a woman and her three-year-old son is competent to stand trial.

Judge Megan Shanahan ruled Tuesday that Desean Brown could go to trial and the death penalty could still be on the table, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

“The defendant Desean Brown, while he may have been suffering from bipolar disorder, his illness did not significantly impair his capacity to exercise rational judgment in relation to his conduct,” she said.

He is accused of stabbing Nyteisha Lattimore in 2020 and her body was not discovered until a week later.

Prosecutors also believe Brown tossed her son, Nylo, 3, into the Ohio River and his body was never recovered, WCPO reports.

Cincinnati police officers told the judge in June they think Brown killed Lattimore and Nylo after she had a miscarriage.

The trial is scheduled to begin on December 5.

