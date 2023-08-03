Man accused of beating Cincinnati police officer ‘wanted to kill a white officer,’ prosecutor says

CINCINNATI — The man accused of beating a Cincinnati police office at Sawyer point, who police investigators determined “want to kill a white police officer,” is now facing additional charges that include attempted murder, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

>> Man accused of beating Cincinnati police officer held on $1M bond

Brandon Claiborne, 34, was initially charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault after police said he beat Officer Terry McGuffey with his own baton, tried to “gouge the officer’s eyes out” and struck him several times with a Taser on July 23.

According to a Hamilton County grand jury indictment returned Wednesday, Claiborne will now face two aggravated robbery charges, two felonious assault charges and an attempted murder charge, our news partner, WCPO, is reporting.

“This vicious attack was nothing short of attempted murder of a police officer. Situations like this are the direct result of a growing anti-police movement that is dehumanizing law enforcement,” Powers said.

In a news release, Powers said “The investigation determined Claiborne wanted to kill a white police officer.”

“It is a miracle Terry McGuffey survived and our thoughts are with him and his family. Enough is enough. We will do everything within the law to put this guy behind bars for as long as we can,” she said.

Tuesday night, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said McGuffey is doing better and is out of the hospital.

“Spoke with him, he’s doing well, as well as can be expected,” she said, noting the incident was a brutal attack and saying she wants Claiborne punished.

“This was an attempted murder of a police officer, no doubt in my mind,” the chief said.

When Claiborne was arraigned last week, he could be seen smiling and appeared to be talking to himself. According to the prosecution, he suffers from schizophrenia. The judge said Claiborne is a threat to “anyone he comes in contact with in the community,” and set his bond at $500,000 per charge.

Mental health considerations could play a major role in the case. Court records show Claiborne was previously detained twice because of mental illness. Each time, he was released days later.













©2023 Cox Media Group