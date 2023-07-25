Man accused of attacking Cincinnati Police officer with his own Taser, baton held on $1M bond

CINCINNATI — The man accused of attacking and beating a Cincinnati Police officer with their own baton and Taser in one of the city’s parks was issued a pricey bond.

Brandon Claiborne, 34, of Cincinnati, was held on a $1 million bond after assaulting Officer Terry McGuffey—a 33-year veteran, a former member of the homicide unit, and a U.S. Navy Veteran—with his own baton, then tasing him several times in Sawyer Point Park Sunday just after 7 a.m., WCPO reported.

The judge presiding over the case set the suspect’s bond at $500,000 per charge, citing that Claiborne was a threat to “anyone he [came] in contact with in the community.” Claiborne was charged with Felonious Assault and Aggravated Robbery, totaling $1 million at $500,000 per charge.

Court records showed that Claiborne was previously charged with misdemeanor assault after attempting to burn several items at a restaurant. He was also charged with criminal trespassing when he entered a Kroger and threw a shopping cart at a window multiple times.

These charges, however, were dismissed. It is currently unknown why.

The prosecution did disclose that Claiborne suffered from schizophrenia—a disorder that affected a person’s ability to think, feel, and behave clearly.

Claiborne was currently being held in Hamilton County Jail.

News Center 7 previously reported that the attack happened when McGuffey responded to the park near the tennis courts on reports of a man exposing himself in public. However, as the officer arrived, he was immediately attacked. The suspect beat the law enforcement agent with his own baton, then tased him several times. The suspect also allegedly attempted to “gouge the officer’s eyes out,” Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils said.

The city’s policing officials did not disclose how the suspect was able to obtain both the officer’s baton or Taser during the altercation.

Another officer arrived on scene to assist with the attack. The second responding officer ordered the suspect to the ground, then arrested the person without further incident.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers called the attack on the officer “sickening.” “Thank God backup got there in time to save this officer’s life,” Powers continued. “We cannot—and will not—tolerate violence against our police. If you assault a police officer in Hamilton County, we will put you in prison for a very long time.”

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section (CIS) team led the ongoing investigation into the incident.

