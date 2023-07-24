Cincinnati Police officer attacked, beaten with his own Taser, baton in public park

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Police officer was attacked and beaten by his own Taser and baton at one of the city’s parks early Sunday morning.

Officer Terry McGuffey—a 33-year veteran, a former member of the homicide unit, and a U.S. Navy Veteran—was attacked in Sawyer Point Park in Cincinnati just after 7 a.m., Lieutenant Jonathan Cunningham told WCPO.

McGuffey responded to the park near the tennis courts on reports of a man exposing himself in public. However, as the officer arrived, he was immediately attacked. The suspect beat the law enforcement agent with his own baton, then tased him several times. The suspect also allegedly attempted to “gouge the officer’s eyes out,” Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils said.

The city’s policing officials did not disclose how the suspect was able to obtain both the officer’s baton or Taser during the altercation.

Another officer arrived on scene to assist with the attack. The second responding officer ordered the suspect to the ground, then arrested the person without further incident.

Brandon Claiborne, 34, of Cincinnati, was identified as the suspect, according to court records filed in Hamilton County Sunday evening.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers called the attack on the officer “sickening.” “Thank God backup got there in time to save this officer’s life,” Powers continued. “We cannot—and will not—tolerate violence against our police. If you assault a police officer in Hamilton County, we will put you in prison for a very long time.”

Claiborne was expected to be arraigned Monday morning at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County court for Felonious Assault and Aggravated Robbery.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section (CIS) team led the ongoing investigation into the incident.

